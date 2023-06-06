Foreign investment event in London promotes Shanghai's Jing'an

The promotional event is to secure foreign investment for Shanghai's Jing'an District, a starting point for many foreign brands entering the Chinese market.

Ti Gong

A promotional event to seek foreign investment for Shanghai's downtown Jing'an District was recently held in London.



Jing'an is one of Shanghai's most international districts, widely considered as the preferred entry point for foreign brands into Shanghai and China.

Currently, it ranks first in foreign-related economy scale in Shanghai. By the end of January, 114 regional headquarters of multinational corporations were in Jing'an, with 36 of them being headquarters for China and above, such as the Asia-Pacific region.

Jing'an has millions of square meters of high-end office areas, and offers personalized service and exchange platforms for multinational companies to expand their local business. Areas along the Suzhou Creek are now also being developed into a global assets management hub.

The event was co-held by the China-Britain Business Council, Alternative Investment Management Association, Bank of China London Branch, Guotai Jun'an Securities, and the Han Kun Law Offices.