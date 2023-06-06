How to get Shanghai Metro's QR code single-journey tickets

The People's Square Metro Station has installed five vending machines where commuters can purchase paper single-journey tickets with QR code, a new type of Metro ticket.

What does the QR code single-journey ticket look like?

How is it different from the traditional ticket?

Different from the traditional single-journey ticket with a plastic chip, the paper version has a printed QR code that serves as an identification "key," similar to that on a mobile phone. Except for the maglev line, it allows users to travel on all Shanghai Metro lines.

The paper QR code single-journey ticket, like the standard one, is valid for use once on the day of purchase within the designated station, with the price depending on the travel distance. It does not support outbound transfers.

The single travel ticket is recycled at the exit, but the paper QR code ticket is not.

Where to buy the QR code single-journey ticket?

The People's Square Station on Lines 1, 2, and 8 has five automatic ticketing machines. They can be found near the machines at Gates 3, 5, 16, 19, and the west end of Line 2.

The automatic vending machine, in addition to paper QR code single-journey tickets, allows users to check the first and last Metro timings, as well as to obtain information about the interchange path to their destination and approximate travel time.

Additionally, there are staff and volunteers on hand to assist passengers with ticket purchases.

How to buy a single-journey paper QR code ticket?

Step 1



Tap on the screen and choose the Metro line you want to take.

Step 2

Choose your destination station.

Step 3

Select the number of tickets you want to buy and press "扫码支付" (meaning "scan the QR code for payment"). The machine supports WeChat Pay, Alipay and Union Pay. The payments can only be made by scanning the QR code.

How to enter and exit the Metro station?

The QR code on the ticket must be scanned by the QR code reader at the entry or exit in order for the gate to be unlocked.

The QR code ticket is not recyclable. So save it as a memento.