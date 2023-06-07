Leading maternal hospital introduces direct billing

The Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University has signed an agreement with a leading insurance company to introduce a direct-billing service for the first time.

The initiative is to enhance health services and further meet patients' rising demands, the maternal hospital in Shanghai said on Wednesday.

It is also a step for the hospital to build itself into a facility in line with international practice. "Our cooperation with Cigna & CMB Life Insurance Co Ltd on direct billing will enhance the hospital's efficiency and boost its high-quality development," the hospital added.

With the country's social and economic development, more patients including expatriates and Chinese residents are purchasing commercial insurance to cover their medical expenses.

Jiang Hua, president of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University, said the cooperation is a very meaningful measure under the tendency that commercial insurance is becoming an important supplement to medical insurance.

The hospital said it is building an international department to better serve patients with higher demands by adopting international-standard management, services and theories.

