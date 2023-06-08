New approach provides greater treatment for colorectal cancer

Medical experts in Shanghai have conducted a study to determine the best course of action for treatment and prevention of colorectal cancer, the second leading cancer in China.

Colorectal cancer is one of the leading cancers in China, seriously impacting public health. Surgery is the major treatment for the disease, however over 80 percent of patients are already in middle or terminal stages when they receive their first diagnosis, missing the best opportunity for operation.

A certain percentage of patients can regain the opportunity for surgery after undergoing chemotherapy and radiation, to shrink the cancer to meet surgical standards. It's currently the standard treatment for locally advanced colorectal cancer.

According to guidelines, patients with progressive colorectal cancer should wait for five to 12 weeks to receive surgery after undergoing assisted chemotherapy and radiation.

"The purpose of postponing the surgery for weeks is to achieve the best shrinking results for a better surgical outcome. For patients with a positive response of cancer shrinkage, it can improve surgical results," said Dr Li Xinxiang from the Shanghai Cancer Center.

"However, we found not all patients can benefit from the postponed surgery, which may actually increase the risk of surgery failure."

Li's team then studied 522 patients at the hospital and found that patients with poor response to chemotherapy and radiation have shorter survival when waiting for weeks for surgery. The longer the wait time, the shorter the potential for survival.

"The study confirms that we should introduce more individualized and precise treatment in line with different patients. Those with no, or small shrinking cancer after chemotherapy and radiation, should receive surgery as soon as possible for a better surgical result. For those who are unable to remove the entire cancer through surgery, we should adopt comprehensive therapy like targeted therapy or immunotherapy in time."

The research was published by the globally recognized International Journal of Surgery.

Colorectal cancer now ranks second in the city after lung cancer, largely due to changes in diet and inactivity. It is the No. 3 leading cancer in China.