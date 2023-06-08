﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai weather forecasters warn of hot days

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  15:50 UTC+8, 2023-06-08       0
From Friday, sunshine will return and the weather will be mainly cloudy with the lowest temperature between 22 and 25 degrees while the highs will be well above 30.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  15:50 UTC+8, 2023-06-08       0

With the rain ending, Shanghai is to brace for hot days, weather forecasters said on Thursday.

Though the city experienced heavy precipitation in the early morning on Thursday, the rain abated during the day and it became cloudy in the afternoon, with temperatures climbing from the lowest between 21 and 22 degrees Celsius to the highest at 32, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

From Friday, sunshine will return and the weather will be mainly cloudy with the lowest temperature between 22 and 25 degrees while the highs will be well above 30 or, more specifically, 32 to 34 degrees.

The bureau reminded residents to prepare for the summer heat.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     