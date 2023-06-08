Shanghai weather forecasters warn of hot days

From Friday, sunshine will return and the weather will be mainly cloudy with the lowest temperature between 22 and 25 degrees while the highs will be well above 30.

With the rain ending, Shanghai is to brace for hot days, weather forecasters said on Thursday.

Though the city experienced heavy precipitation in the early morning on Thursday, the rain abated during the day and it became cloudy in the afternoon, with temperatures climbing from the lowest between 21 and 22 degrees Celsius to the highest at 32, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

From Friday, sunshine will return and the weather will be mainly cloudy with the lowest temperature between 22 and 25 degrees while the highs will be well above 30 or, more specifically, 32 to 34 degrees.

The bureau reminded residents to prepare for the summer heat.