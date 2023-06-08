﻿
Shanghai Film Art Center reopens with multipurpose functions

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:09 UTC+8, 2023-06-08
The Shanghai Film Art Center reopened to the public on Thursday, a day before the city hosts the week-long 25th Shanghai International Film Festival.
Shanghai Film Art Center reopens with multipurpose functions
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Photos of the Shanghai Film Art Center taken on Thursday (top) and in February 2022 before it was shut for renovation.

Shanghai Film Art Center reopens with multipurpose functions
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The Shanghai Film Art Center's largest screening hall has a new name – the SFC Dolby Auditorium.

The restored Shanghai Film Art Center reopened to the public on Thursday, a day before the city hosts the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival from June 9 to June 18.

The theater, which is one of the largest in China, will have a pop-up store themed on the animated film series "Yao-Chinese Folktales."

The store will stay open until June 23 and will sell spinoffs and cultural products based on the unique concept of "Yao," which can be interpreted as a demon or a monster in Chinese.

Popular scenes and art installations from the eight-episode collection's "Ship Down the Well," "Nobody," "Goose Mountain," and "Old Man Yang" are on display and will appeal to those who are interested in ink painting, paper-cutting, and shadow play.

Shanghai Film Art Center reopens with multipurpose functions
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A pop-up store themed on the "Yao-Chinese Folktales" will remain open until June 23.

Shanghai Film Art Center reopens with multipurpose functions
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Art installations from "Yao-Chinese Folktales" have been set up at the center for the film festival audience.

The second season of the animated series is also being released. It will be developed into an influential, homegrown animated IP.

One of the most popular episodes, "Nobody," will also be adapted into a feature film.

The short animated film was shot from the perspective of a pig monster, a "small potato," whose antics resonated with the viewers.

"The second season will adhere to diversified innovation in creation," said Chen Liaoyu, chief director of the series. "The animations will reinterpret real life, offer thoughts on reality and human relationships, and focus on the emotions of ordinary people."

The store will also sell products featuring well-known characters from Shanghai Animation Film Studio's other cultural IPs, such as "Mr Black" and "Calabash Brothers."

The film center will provide tailor-made services for international premieres, art events, and new releases of fashionable brands, according to Wang Jian'er, chairman of Shanghai Film Group.

"It will also become a platform to discover and nurture young talent with dreams and passions for filmmaking," Wang said.

Shanghai Film Art Center reopens with multipurpose functions
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The theater has several screening halls to cater to all kinds of audiences.

Shanghai Film Art Center reopens with multipurpose functions
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The film center will also stage fashion events and art releases.

﻿
