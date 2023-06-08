﻿
Campaign launched to protect Lingang's marine ecological environment

Shanghai's water authorities kick off a marine life release campaign to protect the marine ecological environment in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone's Lingang New Area.
Ti Gong

Shanghai's water authorities kicked off a marine life release campaign in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone's Lingang New Area on Thursday.

Ti Gong

One of the vessels used in the marine life release campaign on Thursday.

Shanghai's water authorities kicked off a marine life release campaign on Thursday to protect the marine ecological environment in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone's Lingang New Area.

Thursday was celebrated as World Oceans Day.

About 40 tons of benthos – all organisms that live at the bottom of a body of standing or running water – will be released into the coastal area of Lingang from Thursday as part of the Lingang coastal marine ecological protection and restoration program, which began in June and is scheduled to be completed by the end of September.

On Thursday, about 10,000 fish were released, along with 600 kilograms of benthos, into the sea.

Ti Gong

Scene of the release event on Thursday afternoon

"The release action aims to optimize the regional ecological system structure and function and improve the area's biodiversity," said Chen Weiguo, deputy director of the Shanghai Ocean Management Affairs Center.

It also involves the participation of volunteers, residents, university students and those from relevant work units to raise the awareness on marine ecological protection among the public, he added.

Stepping up the implementation of big projects that protect and repair the ecological system as well as protect biodiversity is a priority for the nation, according to officials.

The release and other measures like restoration of salt marsh plants will create a better living environment for marine animals, they said.

Last year, Shanghai's gross ocean product hit 979.24 billion yuan (US$131 billion), up 1.8 percent from a year earlier and accounting for 10.3 percent of China's total, a report revealed on Thursday.

Shanghai's marine industries cover a wide range of areas such as marine tourism, marine transportation, marine shipping and fishery.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
