Belt and Road Film Week signed, sealed and delivered

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

More than a dozen culture and technology companies have signed up to launch new projects in the Shanghai International Resort in the Pudong New Area, where Shanghai Disneyland is located, Shanghai Daily learnt on Saturday.



It will boost the city's international culture exchange and digitalization development.

The signing was held during the launch ceremony of the Belt and Road Film Week, a part of the ongoing 25th Shanghai International Film Festival, or SIFF.

The projects cover trending technologies like metaverse, virtual reality, generative AI for film production, as well as digital services covering entertainment, sports, shopping and tourism.



Shanghai is turning a global film and television production center, with Pudong as a pioneering zone, with a complete industry chain, city officials said.



The Belt and Road event injects new vitality and impetus for the modernization and high-quality development of Chinese film, also boosting international culture interconnection and cooperation, city officials said.



It fits with Shanghai's strategies to develop the culture industry and establish it as a global innovation capital.



The Shanghai International Resort now has more than 120 core firms, focusing on film and television shooting and post-production, distribution and digital entertainment.

It has built a diversified resort ecosystem, covering digital entertainment, shopping, leisure, sports, culture and performance. The newly signed 16 firms will promote the digital entertainment industry ecosystem, and help the city build a global film and television creation center.



Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Meanwhile, the Pudong resort zone has offered special funds to support local video production, policies to attract talented personnel, public shared film production spaces and held various events including SIFF activities.



The SIFF's Belt and Road Film Week is held to boost collaboration in film culture exchange and encourage local teams to create products with international influence.



Film stars and senior city officials attended the ceremony on Saturday.



The Belt and Road Film Week promotes the exchange of film culture, showing the world how Chinese people live today. It gives filmmakers and artists more opportunities, bringing benefits for both the people and the whole film industry, famous film actor Lei Jiayin said during the ceremony.



In the coming week, several events are going to be held, including a film technology innovation forum, a sci-fi film forum, an international virtual production summit and Shooting 48H event, which invites eight teams to shoot city-themed clips within 48 hours.