Shanghai Museum solicits artworks for Pudong branch

Shanghai Museum has launched a global campaign to invite artists from around the world to create public artworks for its forthcoming east branch in Pudong. The new branch, scheduled to open later this year, aims to enhance the museum's cultural and artistic brand.

Artists worldwide are encouraged to participate by crafting public artworks that embody new urban culture, ideas and creativity. The competition, organized by the Shanghai Public Art Cooperation Center (PACC), will accept submissions until September 30.

PACC plans to leverage the diverse resources of Shanghai University and the Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts to meticulously select artworks that resonate with Shanghai's spirit and embody the public image and cultural taste of Shanghai Museum.

With a construction area spanning approximately 110,000 square meters, the east branch boasts an elegant and captivating design. Its rectangular structures incorporate various open-air spaces, such as balconies and rooftop gardens, offering visitors a unique interaction between art and architecture.

The selected public artworks will be strategically placed around the museum, which is situated in close proximity to the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, Yanggao Road S., and Century Avenue. Together, the museum and the artworks aspire to become iconic cultural landmarks that inspire audiences and artists worldwide.

For further information regarding the campaign, visit the official website at https://sh2023mu.mq1234.com.