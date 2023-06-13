﻿
News / Metro

Piano campaign connects people through music

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:52 UTC+8, 2023-06-13       0
The 'Play Me, I'm Yours' public art campaign, founded by British artist Luke Jerram in 2008, has expanded to nearly 100 cities across the globe.
Ti Gong

A man plays a piano placed inside the "Cube Piano" installation..

The annual "Play Me, I'm Yours" public art campaign has returned to Shanghai.

Founded by the British artist Luke Jerram in 2008 to connect people through music, the campaign has expanded to nearly 100 cities across the globe, with thousands of pianos placed in public areas for people to play.

HKRI Taikoo Hui introduced the campaign to China in 2018. Over six years, it has partnered with more than 50 artists to create more than 60 hand-painted pianos, which were later donated to the city's schools, charity foundations, nursing homes, hospitals, transportation hubs and more.

Ti Gong

A hand-painted piano was created in partnership with Harrods.

This year's event opened on Monday evening, with young musician Victor Ma as charity ambassador.

A ten-meter-high "Cube Piano" installation created by French artist Cyril Lancelin was unveiled at the mall's north square. It has a hand-painted piano with the same name inside it.

Several other pianos are placed throughout the mall, including "London Calling", painted by graffiti artist Rula in partnership with iconic British department store Harrods, which has a tea room in the mall's historic Cha House.

This year, a WeChat mini program called PMIY was also released with a map illustrating where the pianos from previous years are now located, and which provides two walking routes that link the sites.

Ti Gong

A map illustrating where pianos donated by the mall to the city over the past few years are now located.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
