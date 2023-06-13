﻿
China Eastern to resume Shanghai-Madrid route

The airline will operate five round-trips per week between Madrid Barajas International Airport and Shanghai Pudong International Airport, on flights MU709 and MU710.
Ti Gong

China Eastern Airlines will resume its international flight route between Shanghai and Madrid in Spain from June 20.

Starting from June 20, Shanghai-based China Eastern Airlines will resume its international flight route between Shanghai and Madrid, Spain, the group announced on Monday.

It will operate five round-trips per week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, between Madrid Barajas International Airport and Shanghai Pudong International Airport, on flights MU709 and MU710.

The planes that will fly the route are Airbus A350-900 wide-bodied aircraft, with 39 business-class seats (including four premium business class seats) and 215 economy-class seats.

According to China Eastern, the Shanghai-Madrid route first started operation in 2016, and has served as a bridge across the sky to boost exchanges and communication between the two countries.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Spain. Exhibitions of cultural relics, concerts, cultural shows, tourism promotion events and other cultural activities will be held in Spain throughout the year.

China Eastern is gradually resuming its international routes. As of the end of this month, its 14 European routes will have fully resumed.

