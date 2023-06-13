Shanghai Vancouver Film School marks 9th anniversary

Ti Gong

The Shanghai Vancouver Film School celebrated its 9th anniversary at the ongoing 25th Shanghai International Film Festival.

The school was established in June 2014, during that year's film festival. Jia Zhangke, a well-known Chinese director, serves as the school's president.

In a video message, Jia stated that "film remains our lifelong journey." The school that pioneered the North American film industry system and education will continue to develop the next generation of film talent for Shanghai in the digital age.

Chinese actress Zhao Tao, who serves as an ambassador for the film festival's Belt and Road Film Week, encouraged young students to pursue their ambitions in film and art with courage.

The film school has produced over 800 professionals in film production, visual effects, animation, acting and scriptwriting over the years. Many of them have already worked on films, TV shows, animations, variety shows and digital games.

Chen Shizhong, one of the school's graduates, has had his film "Good Autumn, Mommy" nominated for this year's Golden Goblet Awards. It will be shown for the first time on Wednesday at the Shanghai Film Art Center.

On Tuesday, the film school's 12 exceptional short films were also screened.