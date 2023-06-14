Bio-forum opens in Shanghai with gene tech a hot topic

Shanghai lists the biopharmaceutical industry as one of its three pillar industries and aims to grow its market to the value of 1 trillion yuan (US$130 billion) by the end of 2025.

Ti Gong

Gene therapy will be placed high on the government agenda, a science official says.

Amid its efforts to become a global biomedical research and development highland, Shanghai issued a cell therapy plan last year and is set to release a gene therapy plan this year, said Zhu Qigao, deputy director of the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission.

Zhu, at the opening ceremony of the 25th Shanghai International Forum on Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industry held on Tuesday afternoon, said that Shanghai is moving up the biotech and biopharma innovation ladder.

Last year, Shanghai had four first-in-class new drugs approved for use and another 178 for clinical trials. Currently, several world-class labs and research institutes are being built in Shanghai to support the city's development in frontier fields such as cell treatment, gene editing and synthetic biology, Zhu said.

Shanghai lists the biopharmaceutical industry as one of its three key and frontier industries, and aims to grow its market to the value of 1 trillion yuan (US$130 billion) by the end of 2025.

This year's forum, to be held through Thursday, features 14 symposia on hot topics including the development of nucleic acid drugs, challenges for Chinese biopharmaceutical enterprises to expand global networks, and cooperative development in the Yangtze River Delta region.