Shanghai police cracks overseas fake kidnapping case

Like a film plot, a blackmail call to the parents of an overseas student turned out to be a new-type of fraud, police officers in Shanghai's Jing'an District unveiled on Wednesday.

To draw a lesson, police officers remind overseas student not to give away personal information to strangers.

Around 5pm on April 17, a couple in Jing'an District called the police saying their 19-year-old daughter, who is studying in a country in Southeast Asia, was kidnapped. The kidnappers asked for 5 million yuan (US$69,7800).

Around 2pm on the day, the kidnappers sent a video through the daughter's WeChat account to the mother, in which her daughter cried for help with disheveled hair: "Mom and Dad, I'm a little scared, I was taken by someone."

They asked the mother to keep her camera on and not to call the police, otherwise they would kill her daughter.

The couple had contacted the college, the daughter's teacher and roommates, who said that the girl left the dormitory after breakfast and did not show up at campus later.

After thinking it over, the father called the police.

Police officers from the criminal investigation department of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau and Jing'an Branch soon formed a committee for the case. They also informed police officers in the country about the daughter to increase cooperation.

The police officers immediately froze the account that the kidnappers provided for the money transfer.

They also found that the daughter left the country around 2pm, but there was no record of her entry in a neighboring country.

Based on his investigation experience, Liu Yuanyuan, the deputy head of the criminal investigation department, said that the case could be a "fake kidnapping," in which the "kidnappers" are actually swindlers.

At 10:41pm, the daughter was found at the exit-entry port of the country by local police.

Ti Gong

After investigation, police officers found that on April 9, she was tricked by a group of swindlers who pretended to be overseas immigration officers who told her she had broken the law.

They also forged a false wanted notice on a fake public security website which frightened her.

The swindlers claimed that if she wanted to clear her name, she must follow their instructions and cut communication with anyone else.

She was so flustered that she provided her personal information including her ID card number, financial conditions and family conditions.

On April 15, the swindler asked the daughter to film the video by herself as a proof that a non-exist video about her kidnap was fake. But this video instead was used to blackmail her parents after they tricked the daughter to leave the country.

Part of the swindlers have now been seized by the police, and the investigation is ongoing.

It is reminded again that police officers, prosecutors and immigration authorities will not ask anyone to film videos of being tied up and beaten, nor will they request bank accounts, or transfer money to designated accounts.