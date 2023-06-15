China-Italy cultural exchange month kicks off in Hongqiao

A cultural exchange event between China and Italy is being held in Shanghai's Hongqiao area, fostering collaboration, economic growth and cultural exchange between the two nations.

Ti Gong

A cultural exchange festival between China and Italy was launched at Shanghai's Greater Hongqiao area on Wednesday, boosting the spillover effect of the China International Import Expo.

The inaugural "Creative Twin Cities Festival – China Italy Cultural Exchange Month" was initiated at the newly unveiled DoBe WE@ Greater Hongqiao International Digital Fashion Innovation Center on Loushanguan Road, in Changning District.

It's part of a series of events hosted by the exchange and cooperation platform for China-EU enterprises, which was opened at the Hongqiao area in February.

The platform, which offers online services and guidance for multinational enterprises, was initiated by the Changning Commerce Commission, the district's information office, and the foreign affairs office as well as Shanghai Daily.

Ti Gong

The events aim to facilitate cultural exchange and promote economic cooperation. Italy's Florence, known as the birthplace of the European Renaissance, became the first city to partner with the event.

The event also featured a roundtable forum for cultural and creative industries, where participants discussed topics related to industry development.

Additionally, an exhibition showcasing the work of a famous Italian cartoonists was held at the fashion and art space, within the DoBe center.

The festival will run through July 13, providing opportunities for visitors to explore the creative achievements of both nations. It also aims to foster collaboration, economic growth, and cultural exchange between China and Italy, according to the Changning government.