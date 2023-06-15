﻿
News / Metro

Lishui City showcases agricultural products in Shanghai

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:03 UTC+8, 2023-06-15       0
Lishui City in east China's Zhejiang Province is showcasing its agricultural strength in Shanghai with a bazaar and a food market in Changning District.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:03 UTC+8, 2023-06-15       0
Lishui City showcases agricultural products in Shanghai
Hu Min / SHINE

A bazaar showcases agricultural products from Lishui of Zhejiang Province.

Lishui City in east China's Zhejiang Province is showcasing its agricultural strength in Shanghai with a bazaar and a food market in Changning District.

Featuring products from Jinyun jiaobai (wild rice shoots) and yellow tea to Yunhe pears, Qingtian red bayberries and Qingyuan shiitake mushrooms, a four-day exhibition featuring 115 agricultural companies from Lishui kicked off at Shanghai Agricultural Exhibition Hall on Thursday.

Covering 7,500 square meters, there are displays and promotions of Lishui's agricultural specialties and tourist products, project signing, and a food market featuring mouthwatering specialties from the city.

Lishui City showcases agricultural products in Shanghai
Hu Min / SHINE

Tea is served at the exhibition.

At the scene, locals are making delicacies such as zongzi, sticky rice dumplings which are a must-eat for the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival; Jinyun shaobing, a type of flat bread; and black glutinous rice.

Livestreaming events will be held in conjunction to enable people who cannot attend the venue in person to have a glimpse into the exhibition via the Internet.

Lishui City showcases agricultural products in Shanghai
Hu Min / SHINE

Lishui locals demonstrate how to make zongzi, or sticky rice dumplings.

The opening of the exhibition marked the start of a promotional week for Lishui in Shanghai, which is expected to boost industry cooperation and explore further business opportunities.

The Lishui City Government signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Shanghai's agriculture and rural affairs authority during the event.

Ideal for a weekend getaway from Shanghai, Lishui is home to the Yunhe terraced rice fields, Longquan Mountain scenic area, Shuangtong Mountain scenic area, the charming Guyan Huaxiang Town, and the Xiandu scenic area.

The city's rural tourism income grew more than 15 percent year on year over the past five years, generating wealth from green assets.

Lishui City showcases agricultural products in Shanghai
Hu Min / SHINE

A Lishui local makes shaobing at the exhibition in Shanghai.

If you go:

Date: June 15-18, 9am-4:30pm

Venue: Shanghai Agricultural Exhibition Hall 上海农业展览馆

Address: 2268 Hongqiao Road, Changning District 长宁区虹桥路2268号

Lishui City showcases agricultural products in Shanghai
Hu Min / SHINE

A stallholder displays red bayberries.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Changning
Hongqiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     