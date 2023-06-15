Lishui City showcases agricultural products in Shanghai

Lishui City in east China's Zhejiang Province is showcasing its agricultural strength in Shanghai with a bazaar and a food market in Changning District.

Hu Min / SHINE

Lishui City in east China's Zhejiang Province is showcasing its agricultural strength in Shanghai with a bazaar and a food market in Changning District.

Featuring products from Jinyun jiaobai (wild rice shoots) and yellow tea to Yunhe pears, Qingtian red bayberries and Qingyuan shiitake mushrooms, a four-day exhibition featuring 115 agricultural companies from Lishui kicked off at Shanghai Agricultural Exhibition Hall on Thursday.

Covering 7,500 square meters, there are displays and promotions of Lishui's agricultural specialties and tourist products, project signing, and a food market featuring mouthwatering specialties from the city.

Hu Min / SHINE

At the scene, locals are making delicacies such as zongzi, sticky rice dumplings which are a must-eat for the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival; Jinyun shaobing, a type of flat bread; and black glutinous rice.

Livestreaming events will be held in conjunction to enable people who cannot attend the venue in person to have a glimpse into the exhibition via the Internet.

Hu Min / SHINE

The opening of the exhibition marked the start of a promotional week for Lishui in Shanghai, which is expected to boost industry cooperation and explore further business opportunities.

The Lishui City Government signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Shanghai's agriculture and rural affairs authority during the event.

Ideal for a weekend getaway from Shanghai, Lishui is home to the Yunhe terraced rice fields, Longquan Mountain scenic area, Shuangtong Mountain scenic area, the charming Guyan Huaxiang Town, and the Xiandu scenic area.

The city's rural tourism income grew more than 15 percent year on year over the past five years, generating wealth from green assets.

Hu Min / SHINE

If you go:

Date: June 15-18, 9am-4:30pm

Venue: Shanghai Agricultural Exhibition Hall 上海农业展览馆

Address: 2268 Hongqiao Road, Changning District 长宁区虹桥路2268号