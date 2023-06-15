China-made medicine and treatment plan show success with lung cancer

A new China-made medicine and treatment plan for lung cancer has already proven successful, giving patients greater access to health care, with more affordable solutions.

Almost all the targets for late-stage lung cancer being researched and developed in the US are covered by Chinese scientists to develop home-made innovative biological medicines, which give Chinese patients better access at a more affordable price.

Lung cancer is the cancer with the highest incidence and mortality in China, which has some 800,000 new cases each year. About 70 percent of patients are diagnosed with the disease until middle or terminal stages, missing the best opportunity for surgery. Chemotherapy and medication are the only solution for such patients.

"How can we get these patients effective and affordable medicine, and provide them with reasonable and good medical solutions has become our top concern," said Dr Lu Shun from Shanghai Chest Hospital, which announced success of four clinical solutions on Thursday, all using China-made lung cancer medicine.

"Previously, it was China which introduced medicine from the West. But these medicines are usually very expensive. Now more China-made medicines are being approved by authorities and are receiving positive clinical effects, as well as international recognition," he said.

Lu's team developed the world's first treatment plan by using domestically-developed target medicine and immunotherapy medicine, plus chemotherapy.

The plan has achieved very positive results for lung cancer patients with certain genetic mutation by effectively prolonging patient survival and controlling the development of cancer, experts said.

All biological medicine in the new treatment plan are home-made and covered by the government-run medical insurance.

"It means patients only need to pay 2,000 (US$279) to 3,000 yuan each month, greatly relieving their financial burden," Lu said.

Lu and his colleagues also led the research on domestically-made Befotertinib and Gumarontinib confirming the effects of the innovative medicine. Both medicines have been approved by the national authorities, offering hope for Chinese lung cancer patients.

On the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology earlier this month, Lu released the newest data of China-developed Neotorch research with the promising result of a treatment plan consisting of Toripalimab, a domestically-made immune medicine, and chemotherapy. His speech received wide attention and discussion among some 3,000 participants of the high-end meeting.

"The applause lasted for two minutes," he said.

China's national authority approved the treatment plan in April.

"China-made new medicine and China-made new treatment plans are changing the international lung cancer diagnosis and treatment theory and format, promoting the availability of China-made lung cancer medicine and bringing new hope to patients," Lu added.