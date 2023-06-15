Qingpu jolted by 3.1-magnitude earthquake

The quake epicenter was detected at 31.07 degrees of north latitude, 121.09 degrees of east longitude, with a depth of 8 kilometers.

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake jolted suburban Qingpu District on 1:29am Thursday, according to the Shanghai Earthquake Administration.

The epicenter was detected at 31.07 degrees of north latitude, 121.09 degrees of east longitude, with a depth of 8 kilometers. The epicenter was about 40 kilometers from People's Square, said the administration.

So far there are no reports of casualties or property damage.

Based on assessment of regional structural characteristics and historical earthquake activity level, it should not cause severe impact on the city, said the administration.