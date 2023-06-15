New talent policies to drive transformation in Baoshan

Shanghai's former iron-steel base in north Baoshan District is appealing to top talent, with a number of incentives, transforming the area into a leading science-innovation hub.

Shanghai's former iron-steel base in north Baoshan District is intensifying its efforts to attract top talent, as it strives to transform into a leading science and innovation hub.

The district government has announced 25 new talent policies aimed at luring professionals from both domestic and international backgrounds, with enticing subsidies, preferential services and access to talent apartments.

Highlighting the district's ambitious aspirations, Baoshan's Party Secretary Chen Jie emphasized the pressing need for talent to support the district's vision of becoming the primary base for Shanghai's globally influential science and innovation center.

Under the newly unveiled policies, research and development institutions establishing a presence in Baoshan can benefit from subsidies of up to 40 million yuan (US$5.59 million). Academic research stations that meet specific criteria will be eligible for funding of up to a million yuan.

World-class and national-level top talent, as well as talented teams, can secure project funding of up to 50 million yuan, accompanied by comprehensive subsidies amounting to 10 million yuan.

Outstanding high-level professionals can avail themselves of comprehensive subsidies totaling up to 4.5 million yuan. Moreover, college students engaged in internships within Baoshan will be eligible for subsidies amounting to 4,500 yuan, along with a transportation and accommodation allowance of 3,000 yuan, as well as seven days of free accommodation.

Exceptional young talent within the science and innovation sectors can access project funding of up to 200,000 yuan.

In a bid to provide high-end professionals with a favorable living environment, Baoshan District offers housing subsidies of up to two million yuan, in addition to a maximum monthly rent subsidy of 10,000 yuan for talent apartments. The district has successfully developed 19,000 high-quality and eco-friendly talent housing units, providing an attractive settlement option for prospective talent.

Baoshan's commitment to talent acquisition aligns with its long-term development plan, as outlined in the 2035 master plan, which designates the south-north transformation of the district's former iron-steel industries and the chemical industries in southern Jinshan District, as key developmental priorities for Shanghai, alongside the establishment of five "new cities" in the suburban areas.