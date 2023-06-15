﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Mayor, US delegation discuss investment and cooperation

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Stephen Orlins, president of the National Committee on US-China Relations, and his delegation on Wednesday.
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng poses with Stephen Orlins, president of the National Committee on US-China Relations

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Stephen Orlins, president of the National Committee on US-China Relations, and his delegation on Wednesday.

Gong said that Shanghai has played an important role in the development of Sino-US relations and has established friendly relations with cities such as San Francisco, Chicago and Houston, and has had rich and diverse exchanges and cooperation with New York, California and other places.

Currently, the city is accelerating the construction of a world-influential socialist modern international metropolis in accordance with President Xi Jinping's strategic positioning for Shanghai's development.

We hope that the National Committee on US-China Relations will continue to play a bridging role, promote economic and trade investment between Shanghai and the United States, actively participate in the China International Import Expo, and promote broader cooperation in various fields between the two places, to seek greater well-being for the people of both places, the mayor said.

We also hope that through the introduction of the National Committee on US-China Relations, more American companies can understand and invest in Shanghai. We will continue to create a first-class business environment with marketization, legalization and internationalization, providing more precise services for all foreign-funded enterprises, including US-funded enterprises, to develop in Shanghai and create a better ecological environment, Gong added.

Orlins said that Shanghai has a unique role in Sino-US exchanges, and US companies such as Tesla have achieved great success in their investments in Shanghai, demonstrating Shanghai's speed, first-class environment and the charm of the Chinese market, becoming the latest example of Sino-US economic and trade cooperation.

We look forward to more American companies getting familiar with Shanghai, enhancing exchanges, building confidence and achieving win-win development, he said.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
﻿
