﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai sets world's first genetically-modified bacteria standard

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:29 UTC+8, 2023-06-15       0
The world's first standard for genetically-modified bacteria was released in Shanghai on Thursday. It will increase comparability while decreasing risk and pollution in collection.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:29 UTC+8, 2023-06-15       0
Shanghai sets world's first genetically-modified bacteria standard
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The world's first standard of genetically-modified bacteria is released in Shanghai.

The world's first standard of genetically-modified bacteria was released in Shanghai on Thursday.

Officially known as "Technical specification for collecting genetically-engineered bacteria at manufacturing through membrane filtration," it was released by the Shanghai Center of Biomedicine Development.

According to the center, the release of the standard helps to eliminate differences in different labs and regions, increasing comparability and reliability while decreasing risks and pollution during the process of collecting genetically-modified bacteria.

It also helps improve technological innovation and promote international cooperation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     