Shanghai sets world's first genetically-modified bacteria standard

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The world's first standard of genetically-modified bacteria was released in Shanghai on Thursday.

Officially known as "Technical specification for collecting genetically-engineered bacteria at manufacturing through membrane filtration," it was released by the Shanghai Center of Biomedicine Development.

According to the center, the release of the standard helps to eliminate differences in different labs and regions, increasing comparability and reliability while decreasing risks and pollution during the process of collecting genetically-modified bacteria.

It also helps improve technological innovation and promote international cooperation.