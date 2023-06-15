Shanghai medical experts provide long-term support in Yunnan Province

Experts went to several hospitals in Yunnan to provide free consultations and health education and discuss cooperation to benefit local people.

A delegation of medical experts organized by the Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine went to Yunnan Province to carry out volunteer service and field research to support local medical development, offer free medical consultations and explore a long-term coordination mechanism.

Experts went to several hospitals in Yunnan to provide free consultations and health education and discuss cooperation between Shanghai hospitals and facilities in Yunnan to benefit local people, the school of medicine said on Thursday.

Dr Cai Wei from Ruijin Hospital said experts participating in the consultation in Yunnan consisted of top medics from 12 Shanghai hospitals, providing the same high-quality service to people in Yunnan. Experts also provided training to local doctors and showcased complicated surgeries for Yunnan medics.

Patients with complicated conditions would also have the chance to come to Shanghai for further treatment under the cooperation network.

Officials from the Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine said the campaign to support western and rural regions in the nation will be carried out each year, to help local medical improvement and provide local patients the access to top medical experts from Shanghai.