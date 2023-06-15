﻿
News / Metro

Annual report shows detailed use of Shanghai's public transport

Through big data analysis, the report shows a general picture of the city's public transport system, which serves the travel needs of more than 20 million people.
Ti Gong

A map shows the use of Shanghai public transit over space and time during one day. The darker the color, the more passengers on the route during the time period.

About 92.45 percent of Shanghai residents can reach a bus stop within 500 meters of their home, and about 48.82 percent of residents have a Metro stop within one kilometer of their home, according to an annual report on Shanghai public transport in 2022 released on Thursday.

The report was jointly released by Suishenxing, the city's official intelligent transport platform, and the Rising Lab of China Business Network.

The report integrates 910,000 pieces of travel data, covering crowds, facilities, services, operations, and other aspects, depicting the comprehensive service capabilities of Shanghai's public transport system, which serves the travel needs of more than 20 million people with 508 Metro stations, more than 65,000 bus stops, 34 ferry stations and taxis, as well as car-hailing and bike-sharing services.

According to data from Suishenxing, traveling by Metro is the most popular means of public travel in the city. The daily average passenger flow in Shanghai reached 13.99 million in 2021, and trips by Metro accounted for 70 percent of all public travel.

Taking the subway during peak hours between the inner and outer ring roads can save an average of over 35 percent of the time it takes by other means of transport.

The annual report sorts out the top 10 "easiest to reach" Metro stops in the city: Xujiahui Station (lines 1, 9, 11) is ranked first, followed by Nanjing Road W. Station (lines 2, 12, 13) and Pingliang Road Station (Line 18).

The report also shows that the most commonly used travel way of Metro-and-bus mainly occurs around residential areas out of the Middle Ring.

There are 133 Metro stations in the city extending their operation time to cope with daily travel needs, and more than 60 percent of bus lines still in operation after 10pm every day, according to the report.

Suishenxing is the world's first metropolitan platform launched by a government with basic functions, including public transportation, taxi hailing and smart parking.

Its original version popped up online last October, operating based on Shanghai's Mobility as a Service (MaaS) system.

In the future, Suishenxing will continue to strengthen its data base function and integrate various public travel data to assist urban transportation operation and governance through data products, according to the platform's operator, Shanghai Mobility Service Technology Company.

