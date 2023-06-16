﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Mayor meets with Thai senate official to discuss cooperation

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Pikulkaew Krairiksh, the chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Thai Senate, and her delegation on Thursday.
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng poses with Pikulkaew Krairiksh, the chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Thai Senate

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Pikulkaew Krairiksh, the chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Thai Senate, and her delegation on Thursday.

Gong said that China and Thailand are good neighbors, partners and brothers. Shanghai highly values its friendly exchanges with Thailand and has established sister city relationships with Chiang Mai Province and Bangkok, and has carried out effective practical cooperation.

Currently, the city is accelerating the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with world influence in accordance with President Xi Jinping's strategic positioning for Shanghai's development.

We will adopt a more proactive attitude to further expand opening up, strengthen international cooperation, and hope to take the opportunity of jointly building the Belt and Road for high-quality development to further enhance economic and trade, two-way investment, education, science, technology, culture, and tourism cooperation between the two places, the mayor said.

We warmly welcome more Thai companies to participate in the China International Import Expo and encourage more Shanghai companies to invest in Thailand, promote people-to-people exchanges, join hands in high-quality development, and carry forward the traditional friendship of being "one family" between China and Thailand, he added.

Pikulkaew and the delegation members said that for the Thai people, Shanghai is a very special city. During this visit, they had experienced Shanghai's prosperity firsthand. Thai development depends on China and Shanghai, and as an important gateway for Chinese companies to enter Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Thailand hopes to further cooperate with China and welcomes Chinese and Shanghai companies to invest in Thailand, enabling friendly development and cooperation between Thailand and China to benefit more people.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
﻿
﻿
Follow Us

