Qingpu District beefs up sci-tech development

Efforts will be beefed up to power science and technology development and attract high-end overseas professionals to the Yangtze River Delta.
Ti Gong

Efforts will be beefed up to power science and technology development and attract high-end overseas professionals to the Yangtze River Delta integration demonstration zone, officials announced on Thursday.

Under a strategic cooperation agreement signed by the Shanghai Association for Science and Technology (SAST) and the Qingpu District government on Thursday, the two sides will strengthen cooperation in the transfer of scientific and technological achievements, the matching of technology and market resources, the optimization of innovation environment, and attracting more science and technology innovation professionals from home and abroad to the district.

Eight key projects under the cooperation were unveiled at the same time.

An academics workstation upgrade project is on the list.

As of the end of last year, Qingpu District had more than 40 workstations for academics.

Ti Gong

Project agreements are signed during the event.

In recent years, Qingpu has been actively establishing platforms to introduce academics, experts and innovation groups to local companies for joint technology research, project cooperation and talent cultivation, promoting technology innovation and industrial upgrading.

At the same time, four experts from the association were appointed, and three overseas entrepreneurship talent representatives signed with Shanghai Qingpu Industrial Park.

Three overseas talent innovation and entrepreneurship projects of the association were signed as well.

Qingpu aims to introduce more quality science and technology innovation resources and enhance the project matching of key industrial parks, thus powering the development of the Yangtze River Delta digital line, said Xu Jian, Party secretary of the district.

It is developing a digital platform for overseas talent to exchange and cooperate with the target of establishing a new cluster of overseas professionals in innovation and entrepreneurship, Xu said.

Qingpu has released a slew of preferential policies to attract professionals to the demonstration zone with Wujiang District in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, and Jiashan County in Zhejiang.

Source: SHINE
