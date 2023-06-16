Italian museum director encourages cultural exchanges

Paolo Giulierini, director of Italy's National Archaeological Museum of Naples, called for cooperation between museums in a speech at the Zikawei Library in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

Paolo Giulierini, director of Italy's National Archaeological Museum of Naples, called for cooperation between museums to benefit people worldwide when he delivered a speech at the Zikawei Library in Shanghai.

The speech was the first of the library's "East Meets West" series to break the barriers of time and space to create a platform for dialogues in the realms of history, culture, humanity and technology.

During his speech, Giulierini introduced the museum, one of the oldest and most famous in Italy, to the audience in Shanghai. Built in the late 18th century, the museum is known for its immense collection of Roman art heritage, including paintings, sculptures, bronzeware and findings from Pompeii and Herculaneum, both cities that were buried under ash after the violent eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79.

He also spoke of the practices the museum has adopted, including inviting students, artists, writers, musicians and even bands to create cultural and creative products to connect the ancient collections with today's visitors. He said they regarded the museum as a public space where people could organize various activities.

He also said the museum had been cooperating with its counterparts in other countries to take its exhibits to overseas audiences while also bringing items from other countries to Italians.

Giulierini said that in 2019, the Italian museum hosted an exhibition of findings from the Sanxingdui Ruins in China's southwest Sichuan Province.

Yang Meiping / SHINE

He said he had heard about the terracotta warriors (in northwest China's Shaanxi Province) before, but it was the first time for him to get to learn about great archeological findings from other places in China.

Since then, the National Archaeological Museum of Naples had begun to enhance its cooperation with Chinese museums.

From December 21 to April 9, the "A World of Beauty" exhibition displayed masterpieces from the National Archaeological Museum of Naples at the Museum of Art Pudong in Shanghai. The over 70 items of sculpture, painting, mosaic, bronze and glass art showcased the ancient Roman civilization to local visitors.

On Monday, another exhibition titled "Masterpieces from the National Archaeological Museum of Naples" kicked off at the China Millennium Monument Art Museum in Beijing.

Giulierini said he hoped the museums could gather artists from all over the world with the charm of cultural relics and arts and promote cultural exchanges worldwide.

Earlier this month, Eike D. Schmidt, director of the Uffizi Galleries in Florence, also expressed the same wish at a speech at Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

The "Botticelli and the Renaissance" exhibition kicked off on April 28 at the Bund One Art Museum with 48 rare paintings from Florence's Uffizi Galleries and will last until August 27. It has now become one of the most popular art exhibitions in the metropolis.