Shanghai seeks to fill talent gap in biopharmaceutical industry

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Efforts are being enhanced to fill the huge talent gap in Shanghai's biopharmaceutical industry.

A white paper released last November by the Shanghai Biomedical Industry Promotion Center predicts an annual talent shortage of more than 100,000 people needed to advance the development of the city's biopharmaceutical industry, with talent in manufacturing and R&D the most needed.

The deficiency has been brought into sharp focus and Shanghai's universities are taking concrete actions, according to a seminar held on Thursday during the 25th Shanghai International Forum on Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industry.

Qi Jianping, deputy dean of Fudan University's School of Pharmacy, said the school has partnered with biopharmaceutical giants such as Shanghai Pharma and CR Pharma to allow postgraduate and doctoral students to work as interns so as to get to know how new drugs are developed.

"Basic research may only account for about one percent in the very beginning of new drug development," he said, adding that it is of vital importance to integrate education with industry so as to transform research results into real products.