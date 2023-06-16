New AI center fosters greater industry research, development

A new AI innovation center is bringing a range of applications through concentrated research and development, with a broader industrial spectrum.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

An artificial intelligence innovation center, based on an open-source AI framework and large model, made its debut in Shanghai on Friday to enrich the AI ecosystem as a city strategic industry.



In total, 22 firms joined the center as the first batch of members, including Shanghai Jiao Tong University, a COMAC Shanghai lab and CloudWalk, cover chip and software firms, researchers and colleges, and industrial AI users for aviation and pharmaceutical research.



They will develop services and products based on MindSpore AI framework, serving Internet, telecommunications, finance, education and medical sectors.

By the end of May, MindSpore community had 4.74 million downloads, over 400 open-source models and served 5,500 firms. A new large model Zi Guang Tai Chu 2.0, with generative AI functions, also made its debut on Friday.



Ti Gong

It fits well the city's strategy to develop three sectors, namely integrated circuits, biomedicine and artificial intelligence, making them reach world-leading levels.



The new center is in Grand Neo Bay zone of Minhang District, which aims to be an internationally competitive and technology-led AI specialty industry zone.

Up to now, Minhang has over 400 AI firm, mainly covering AI applications and framework. In 2020, the AI industry revenue in the district reached 28 billion yuan (US$3.94 billion), which will surpass 50 billion yuan by 2025, Minhang officials said on Friday.



Also on Friday, the MindSpore Community Council was officially founded.

