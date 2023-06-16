﻿
News / Metro

New AI center fosters greater industry research, development

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:11 UTC+8, 2023-06-16       0
A new AI innovation center is bringing a range of applications through concentrated research and development, with a broader industrial spectrum.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:11 UTC+8, 2023-06-16       0
New AI center fosters greater industry research, development
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Visitors attend the AI conference held in Grand Neo Bay zone of Minhang District in Shanghai on Friday.

An artificial intelligence innovation center, based on an open-source AI framework and large model, made its debut in Shanghai on Friday to enrich the AI ecosystem as a city strategic industry.

In total, 22 firms joined the center as the first batch of members, including Shanghai Jiao Tong University, a COMAC Shanghai lab and CloudWalk, cover chip and software firms, researchers and colleges, and industrial AI users for aviation and pharmaceutical research.

They will develop services and products based on MindSpore AI framework, serving Internet, telecommunications, finance, education and medical sectors.

By the end of May, MindSpore community had 4.74 million downloads, over 400 open-source models and served 5,500 firms. A new large model Zi Guang Tai Chu 2.0, with generative AI functions, also made its debut on Friday.

New AI center fosters greater industry research, development
Ti Gong

An AI innovation center with firms and researchers are founded in Shanghai.

It fits well the city's strategy to develop three sectors, namely integrated circuits, biomedicine and artificial intelligence, making them reach world-leading levels.

The new center is in Grand Neo Bay zone of Minhang District, which aims to be an internationally competitive and technology-led AI specialty industry zone.

Up to now, Minhang has over 400 AI firm, mainly covering AI applications and framework. In 2020, the AI industry revenue in the district reached 28 billion yuan (US$3.94 billion), which will surpass 50 billion yuan by 2025, Minhang officials said on Friday.

Also on Friday, the MindSpore Community Council was officially founded.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Minhang
COMAC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     