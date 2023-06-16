AI and big data boost health checkups, disease detection

In leading health checkup centers and some hospitals, an AI-supported "digital doctor" has been widely introduced in disease screening.

Artificial intelligence and big data platforms are deeply involved in disease screening and health checkup services to assist doctors and improve efficiency and accuracy.

In leading health checkup centers and hospitals, an AI-supported "digital doctor" has been widely introduced in disease screening for eyes, lungs, heart, brain blood vessels, breasts, teeth and bones.

"We have a dozen imaging reading centers in the nation," Zhang Ligang, chief executive of iKang Healthcare Group, told a TED-like TV program promoting health care with the participation of leading medical experts, companies developing biological products for early screening on cancer, and hospital and health checkup facility officials.

"Each imaging of X-ray, CT scan and electrocardiograph is sent to the cloud for the AI system to do primary screening, diagnosis and classification and then sent to the relevant medics for further judgement," Zhang said.

Medical experts stressed the importance of a healthy lifestyle and early and regular health checkups.

Dr Xie Wen from the Beijing Ditan Hospital said alcohol, fat and unsuitable tonics are harmful to the liver and early screening is the most effective tool for liver cancer detection, as there are no symptoms in the early stages.

Dr Liao Ning from the Guangdong Province People's Hospital advised all the women in the audience to get an annual breast check. "Through AI-assisted imaging technology, doctors can identify breast problems early and give timely advice," she said.

For people who want to adopt an active life, medics said a heart-lung function test before taking up strenuous sports like marathon or hiking is necessary.

"The test can check whether you have asymptomatic myocardial ischemia, abnormal blood pressure response and risky electrocardiosignals, for early detection and early intervention," said Dr Li Jian'an from the School of Rehabilitation Medicine of Nanjing Medical University.

The AI-assisted eye health evaluation is widely used in health checkup facilities and hospitals, as well as government-run programs for early eye disease detection.

Through 30 seconds to photograph the retina and a one-minute evaluation, a primary report will be made available to check blood vessels and nerve health via the retina picture.

Over 70 neighborhood health centers in Shanghai have adopted an artificial intelligence-based eye health management that is led by the Shanghai Eye Disease Prevention and Control Center, in order to promote a community-based eye disease screening that allows residents to complete self-served screening under the guidance of general physicians.

"AI has become a very useful aid to support medics in making judgements and to enhance efficiency," said Zheng Ligang from iKang. "We also uploaded the big data of nearly 60 million items of health checkups onto the cloud for analysis and health education. AI and cloud technology are bringing a reform to the health checkup industry by providing timely, intelligent, precise and continuous service."