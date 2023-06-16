﻿
News / Metro

Urban renewal project to revitalize Wusong area

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:24 UTC+8, 2023-06-16       0
Baoshan has embarked on a massive urban renewal campaign aimed at transforming the historic Wusong area into an innovation city.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:24 UTC+8, 2023-06-16       0
Urban renewal project to revitalize Wusong area
Ti Gong

Renovation begins on Friday on the former Shanghai No. 8 Cotton Mill in Baoshan.

A massive urban renewal campaign was launched on Friday to turn the city's Wusong area in Baoshan District, known as the cradle of China's modern industry, into an "innovation city."

The district signed agreements for major projects worth over 16 billion yuan (US$2.25) in the second quarter of 2023, signaling significant progress in the area's transformation and development.

The projects include the city's strategic industries like biomedicine, advanced materials, robotics, intelligent manufacturing and new-generation information technology.

In a notable project, major renovation was launched on the Peninsula 1919 Fashion Technology Industrial Park with an investment of about 1.5 billion yuan.

It marks the beginning of the rapid redevelopment of the 26-square-kilometer Wusong Smart City.

The Wusong area was home to the renowned Baosteel and more than 300 other metal refineries and chemical engineering plants dating back to the 1930s. Most of the factories have shut down or been relocated due to pollution controls.

Urban renewal project to revitalize Wusong area
Ti Gong

Investment deals are inked on Friday to convert the Wusong industrial area into a smart city.

Now the 26-square-kilometer site will be transformed into a subcenter with new materials and hardware industries, scientific and cultural innovation parks, commercial and business facilities, residential communities and waterfront attractions.

The Peninsula 1919 park on the north bank of the Wusong River was home to the former Shanghai No. 8 Cotton Mill, once a prominent textile factory and one of the biggest in Shanghai with thousands of workers.

The mill experienced decline with the waning of the traditional textile industry in the 1990s. Now, the factory area will be preserved and converted it into a cultural and creative park.

It will focus on fashion industry venture capital services, research and development of new textile materials, smart supply chain technology and innovative technologies for fashion consumption.

In another project, the Wusong Gas Plant, established in 1938, will be preserved and revitalized to attract new energy enterprises to establish research and development centers, laboratories and research institutes.

The gas plant has played a vital role in gas production, transmission and supply across the city. It has ceased operations and undergoing a transformation to give way to the urban development.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     