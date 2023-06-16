﻿
Shanghai Mayor meets with former French prime minister

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with former French Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin and his delegation on Thursday.
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng poses with former French Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with former French Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin and his delegation on Thursday.

Gong said that France was the first western power to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, and since then, the relationship between the two countries has developed smoothly with a good momentum.

Shanghai has become an important bridge for China-France friendship, having established sister-city relationships with Marseille and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, and launching effective cooperation between the two cities.

Currently, Shanghai is accelerating the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with global influence, following President Xi Jinping's strategic positioning of Shanghai's development.

France is one of the most developed industrialized countries, and the potential for economic and trade cooperation between Shanghai and France is enormous. More French companies are welcomed to make the best use of the opportunities provided by the China International Import Expo, actively expand their business layout in Shanghai, and implement more new projects, businesses, and technologies in Shanghai to share development opportunities.

France has unique charm in arts and fashion culture, and we hope to expand cultural and artistic exchanges between the two cities, strengthen cooperation in the cultural industry, and build a bridge of friendship between the two peoples through cultural exchanges and personnel interactions.

Raffarin said that China and France are about to usher in the important moment of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, and he hopes to continuously deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields.

France attaches great importance to its relationship with Shanghai. Many French companies have set up regional headquarters in Shanghai and have launched extensive cooperation in culture, economy, technology, health, and other fields.

Shanghai's automobile industry is developing rapidly, showing remarkable performance in the fields of hydrogen energy and electric vehicles. Meanwhile, Shanghai is an open city, which attracts more French companies to increase their investment. We are proud of Shanghai.

Consul General of France in Shanghai, Joan Valadou, attended the meeting.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
China International Import Expo
CIIE
