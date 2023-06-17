﻿
Young students show off science inventions

Scientific innovations by young Shanghai students were on display at the 9th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair.
Students show their invention to a visitor at the 9th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair.

Scientific innovations by young Shanghai students were displayed at the 9th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair, along with latest technologies and advanced products from nearly a thousand companies.

The innovations were selected by the Shanghai Educational Center of Science and Art, Shanghai Youth Institute of Science and Technology and Shanghai Maker Education Alliance from innovation projects they have incubated.

Since 2017, they have been incubating students’ innovation projects and displaying outstanding ones at the Exhibition of Shanghai Youth Science & Technology Innovation Achievements during the fair each year.

This year, they selected 39 projects, among which 20 are shown at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, the fair venue.

Fourteen of the inventions have been patented or are in the process of being patented.

The team of the project “A Smart Portable Warning Triangle Board for Safe Driving” signed a patent technology transfer agreement with an enterprise during the fair.

Two students from Shanghai Jiading Jinhe School designed a warning triangle board with three light warning modes for different times, road and weather conditions.

It flashes in low and red light during the day, in bright and red light at night. On rainy or foggy days, the bright red and green lights flash alternately.

The warning triangle, equipped with a Beidou satellite navigator, has its own camera and radar to monitor the obstacles on the road. It can be automatically driven to park in the designated safe place, avoiding the highly risky operation of traditional warning triangle that needs to be placed manually on the road.

The “Design and Research of Anti-pricking I-nail” project signed a patent license with the Shanghai Office of Council for Promoting South-South Cooperation.

The inventor, Zhou Qijia from the Shanghai Yangpu District Youth Science and Technology Station, noticed that the sharp points of I-nails can easily prick the hand when people try to grab them from the box. He designed outer and inner protective covers and a base that holds the nail and spring to protect hands.

Another two teams – “A Device for Unscrewing Bottle Cap” and “A walking stick that can be used as a bed guardrail” – signed agreements with the Patent Bank for promotion.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangpu
