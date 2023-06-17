﻿
News / Metro

Robotic surgery innovation center enhances prostate cancer treatment

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:24 UTC+8, 2023-06-17       0
High-end surgical skills plus artificial intelligence are making robotic surgery more precise, experts announced at the launch of the Robotic Surgery Innovation Center.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:24 UTC+8, 2023-06-17       0
Robotic surgery innovation center enhances prostate cancer treatment
Ti Gong

The Robotic Surgery Innovation Center is established on Saturday in Shanghai.

High-end surgical skills plus artificial intelligence are making robotic surgery more precise and efficient, experts announced at the launch of the Robotic Surgery Innovation Center at the Shanghai Urological Cancer Institute on Saturday.

As a result, the sexual function of patients undergoing surgery for prostate cancer can be better protected.

Thanks to precise robotic surgery at the Shanghai Cancer Center, where the Institute is located, more than 90 percent patients with early-stage prostate cancer can have their sexual nerves protected.

"Due to changes of lifestyle, diet and the promotion of cancer screening, the detection rate for prostate cancer in the early stages is rising and the average age of patients is dropping," said Dr Ye Dingwei, director of the Urological Cancer Institute.

"The rate of early-stage prostate cancer patients below 60 years old is rising by 3 to 4 percent in our hospital. Many patients are middle-aged with a higher demand for life quality after surgery."

Ye said surgery is the best solution for prostate cancer, however, the prostate is located closely to sexual nerves.

"Any slight mistake or carelessness can cause loss of sexual function," Ye said.

"Patients' demand for preserving sexual function gives a high requirement to doctors' practice during surgery."

The introduction and promotion of robotic surgery provides a good solution, as robotic arms are more precise than human.

Since the current surgical guidelines are mainly developed based on Western people's physical features, Ye's team created surgical skills and methods in line with Chinese pelvis structure. This along with robotic surgery ensures better surgical safety and quicker recovery of patients.

"The survival rate and life quality have both risen significantly," Ye said. "The time for each surgery is shortened by 40 percent while the risk of complications is largely reduced, and patients receive the biggest protection to their sexual function."

The new robotic surgery innovation center will focus on new theory, new technology and new surgical methods to boost the development of smart medicine-based robotic surgery skill systems, further enhancing clinical capability and benefiting patients, experts said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     