Students taking high school entrance exams keep their cool

Today's wet weather marks the beginning of this year's plum rain season, and is a welcome relief for students.

16 Photos | View Slide Show › A teacher gives students encouragement in front of the School Affiliated to Shanghai University in Baoshan District.





























Teachers and parents with students in front of a high school entrance examination site at the School Affiliated to Shanghai University Yan Sankuang / Ti Gong

Today's wet weather marks the beginning of this year’s plum rain season.

And while many residents may prefer sunny skies, the weather is ideal for students needing to keep their cool.

About 110,000 middle school students began the high school entrance exam, or zhongkao (中考) in Chinese, in more than 4,200 exam rooms across Shanghai.

Parents and teachers were seen holding umbrellas for students outside of each exam site in the morning, checking if they have brought everything they need and giving them encouragement and best wishes.



The exams will run through Monday. The students will have written tests for Chinese, foreign language, math, ethnics and law, and comprehensive knowledge.