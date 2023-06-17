﻿
News / Metro

Students taking high school entrance exams keep their cool

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  15:27 UTC+8, 2023-06-17       0
Today's wet weather marks the beginning of this year's plum rain season, and is a welcome relief for students.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  15:27 UTC+8, 2023-06-17       0

16 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • A teacher gives students encouragement in front of the School Affiliated to Shanghai University in Baoshan District.

  • Teachers and parents with students in front of a high school entrance examination site at the School Affiliated to Shanghai University

    Yan Sankuang / Ti Gong

Today's wet weather marks the beginning of this year’s plum rain season.

And while many residents may prefer sunny skies, the weather is ideal for students needing to keep their cool.

About 110,000 middle school students began the high school entrance exam, or zhongkao (中考) in Chinese, in more than 4,200 exam rooms across Shanghai.

Parents and teachers were seen holding umbrellas for students outside of each exam site in the morning, checking if they have brought everything they need and giving them encouragement and best wishes.

The exams will run through Monday. The students will have written tests for Chinese, foreign language, math, ethnics and law, and comprehensive knowledge.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     