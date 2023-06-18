Waxing lyrical about sweet fruit and county

Juicy and sweet waxberries have hit the market, with Xianju County showcasing its succulent fruit and picturesque scenery.

Ti Gong

Juicy and sweet waxberries have hit the market with Xianju County in neighboring Zhejiang Province tempting Shanghai residents with not only the succulent fruit, but also its picturesque scenery.

Farmers from the county known for juicy waxberries brought their agricultural products to Shanghai over the weekend in a promotion for the fruit and the county's tourism.

Waxberry cultivation in Xianju dates back to the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907) and flourished in the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing dynasties (1644-1911). The county has 13,425 waxberry trees which are more than 100 years old, including 28 which are said to be more than 1,000 years old.

The award-winning waxberries grown in Xianju are large, juicy and have a reddish-purple color and a sweet flavor thanks to its unique soil and favorable environment.

Almost all households in Xianju grow waxberries, which usually ripen in June. The waxberry-growing area in the county amounts to 142,000 mu, with 33,000 farming households and 450 cooperatives. Its waxberry output value has surpassed 1 billion yuan (US$140 million), topping the nation.

Ti Gong

Xianju waxberries are delivered to Shanghai on the day of picking to ensure freshness under a cooperation with SF Express, and will reach Shanghai residents the second day.

Unmanned aerial vehicles have been used to deliver the fruit to cut delivery time.

The county is also deepening the integrated development of agriculture and tourism in recent years.

It boasts a variety of scenic spots such as Shenxianju, a 5A-level national tourist attraction surrounded by hills, serene creeks, raging waterfalls and meandering mountain roads. There's also Yong'an Creek, famous for its fresh water and rafting, and Xiatang Cultural Relics, dating back to the Neolithic Age some 7,000 years ago.

Ti Gong

It is also home to traditional folk crafts like embroidered frameless lantern, originated in the Tang Dynasty in the county, one of the national-level intangible cultural heritages.

Every box of waxberries mailed from Xianju with certain express such as SF Express and EMS contains a ticket to Shenxianju through June 25.

The free admission can be reserved through the end of this year.

Centering on Shenxianju, the county is developing three tourism routes themed on sightseeing, health, sports, Zen relaxation, water activities, and culture and history.

Xianju is about a four-hour car ride from Shanghai. Travel time will be cut to just 80 minutes in 2024 when the Hangzhou-Wenzhou high-speed railway begins operations.

Waxberry cooperatives and travel operators in Xianju signed cooperation agreements with dealers and travel agencies in Shanghai during the event in Minhang District.

Ti Gong