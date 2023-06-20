﻿
News / Metro

Global Exhibition CEO Shanghai Summit returns to the city

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:32 UTC+8, 2023-06-20       0
The Global Exhibition CEO Shanghai Summit has returned after a three-year hiatus, gathering over 200 industry executives, refining the potential of the exhibition industry.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:32 UTC+8, 2023-06-20       0
Global Exhibition CEO Shanghai Summit returns to the city
Ti Gong

The Global Exhibition CEO Shanghai Summit 2023 held its opening ceremony on Tuesday.

The Global Exhibition CEO Shanghai Summit, a top-level international forum, has returned after a three-year pause.

Under the theme of "New Horizon, New Vision, New Growth – The Mission of Global Exhibition Industry," the opening ceremony was held on Tuesday at The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong.

At the ceremony, the Shanghai Convention & Exhibition Industries Association (SCEIA) signed cooperative agreements with the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE), the Society of Independent Show Organizers (SISO), the Singapore Association of Convention and Exhibition Organizers and Suppliers (SACEOS), and the Hong Kong Exhibition & Convention Industry Association (HKECIA).

Also, 17 representatives from global exhibition trade associations, exhibition enterprises and consultancies were honored by the Shanghai Commerce Commission as the international advisers of the city's exhibition industry.

Global Exhibition CEO Shanghai Summit returns to the city
Ti Gong

A total of 17 "international advisers" are appointed to support the development of Shanghai's exhibition and convention industry.

This year's event has attracted over 200 executives in the industry, and more than 40 industry leaders will discuss hot topics like embracing digitalization and improving high-quality development of the industry, through Wednesday.

The summit, recognized by UFI as a top 3 high-end industry forum in the world, began in 2014. Its return is seen as a positive sign for the industry's full recovery in China.

Zhang Guohua, deputy director of the Shanghai Commerce Commission, revealed that the city is estimated to hold over 300 exhibitions this year, almost amounting to 80 percent of the capacity in 2019.

Christian Pfeiffer, senior vice president of Deutsche Messe AG, said: "We hold nearly 30 exhibitions in China every year. We're continuing to remain confident in the Chinese market by strengthening cooperation with governments and accelerating the business blueprint in Shanghai and other Chinese cities."



Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     