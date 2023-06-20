Global Exhibition CEO Shanghai Summit returns to the city

The Global Exhibition CEO Shanghai Summit has returned after a three-year hiatus, gathering over 200 industry executives, refining the potential of the exhibition industry.

Ti Gong

The Global Exhibition CEO Shanghai Summit, a top-level international forum, has returned after a three-year pause.

Under the theme of "New Horizon, New Vision, New Growth – The Mission of Global Exhibition Industry," the opening ceremony was held on Tuesday at The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong.

At the ceremony, the Shanghai Convention & Exhibition Industries Association (SCEIA) signed cooperative agreements with the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE), the Society of Independent Show Organizers (SISO), the Singapore Association of Convention and Exhibition Organizers and Suppliers (SACEOS), and the Hong Kong Exhibition & Convention Industry Association (HKECIA).

Also, 17 representatives from global exhibition trade associations, exhibition enterprises and consultancies were honored by the Shanghai Commerce Commission as the international advisers of the city's exhibition industry.

Ti Gong

This year's event has attracted over 200 executives in the industry, and more than 40 industry leaders will discuss hot topics like embracing digitalization and improving high-quality development of the industry, through Wednesday.

The summit, recognized by UFI as a top 3 high-end industry forum in the world, began in 2014. Its return is seen as a positive sign for the industry's full recovery in China.

Zhang Guohua, deputy director of the Shanghai Commerce Commission, revealed that the city is estimated to hold over 300 exhibitions this year, almost amounting to 80 percent of the capacity in 2019.

Christian Pfeiffer, senior vice president of Deutsche Messe AG, said: "We hold nearly 30 exhibitions in China every year. We're continuing to remain confident in the Chinese market by strengthening cooperation with governments and accelerating the business blueprint in Shanghai and other Chinese cities."





