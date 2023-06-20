Shanghai focuses on green development with measures to cut carbon emissions

Shanghai is increasing efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote green development, with international quality standards, metrology systems and enhanced testing agencies.

Ti Gong

Shanghai is building a quality highland with green-oriented development, a blueprint revealed on Tuesday.

The implementation plan aims to lift the quality competitiveness of industries and quality management level of enterprises, thus raising the recognition and reputation of Shanghai brands and promoting the high-quality development of the city, Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation said.

Green orientation is highlighted in the blueprint, involving key and core technological breakthroughs in zero, low, and negative carbon fields and low-carbon transformation of high energy-consuming industries.

By 2025, the energy consumption per unit of gross domestic product should be cut by 14 percent, and green supply chains will be developed in full swing with the construction of green plants and industrial parks accelerated, according to the blueprint.

Unified green product certification systems will also be established, and research on green and low-carbon standards will be conducted.

The application of an online energy consumption monitoring system will be promoted, and a carbon peak and carbon neutrality standard metrology system will be established.

Green product consumption and green lifestyle will be boosted, with measures to ensure almost zero-emissions of industrial pollutants implemented.

Measures will be taken to prompt enterprises to accelerate product innovation and service upgrades, with a third-party assessment mechanism on commercial retail service quality established to create a safe and sound consumption environment.

Digital transformation on quality management will also be accelerated.

"The plan covers quality mechanisms, policy, talent supply, and international exchange, and the city will promote more international quality, metrology, standards and testing agencies in Shanghai," said Chen Yanfeng, deputy director of the administration.

Shanghai will further boost the cultivation of the "Shanghai brand," and a number of national-level industry accreditation and quality test centers and laboratories will be established by 2025.