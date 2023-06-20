Anti-mosquito campaign launched amid reports of dengue fever cases

With Shanghai recording cases of dengue fever in the city, an anti-mosquito campaign will be held once a week, every month, until October.

Ti Gong

Shanghai has detected imported cases of dengue fever, prompting a fresh round of anti-mosquito campaigns to clean up environment and prevent infectious diseases.

An anti-mosquito week will be held every month from June to October, according to local health officials.



The city is under severe threat from vector-borne infectious diseases, as anti-mosquito operations were halted during the pandemic. There has also been a rapid increase in individuals traveling to and from overseas this year.

Ti Gong

According to Jiading District health officials, mosquito density in June was higher than the same period last year, and there was a rising risk of the spread of infectious diseases such as dengue fever due to rising temperatures, increasing mosquito quantity, and the risk of imported dengue cases.

Parks, schools, public events, old residential complexes and public service buildings are critical for anti-mosquito campaigns, according to officials, and specialists have increased the frequency of inspections, pesticide spraying, and environmental cleaning.