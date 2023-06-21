Stormy weather forecast for Shanghai during holiday

Shanghai is predicted to be hit by heavy rains, thunderstorms and gale-force winds during the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival holiday, which will run from Thursday to Saturday.

Shanghai is predicted to be hit by heavy rains, thunderstorms and gale-force winds during the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival holiday, which will run from Thursday to Saturday.

This round of precipitation is likely to start from Friday night and increase on Saturday due to the plum rain belt moving to the north, according to the city's meteorological officials.

Temperatures during the two days is forecast to fluctuate between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Since the city entered the "plum rain" season on June 17, it has recorded 50 to 70 percent of the precipitation of usual years.

Thursday, the first day of the holiday, is forecast to be cloudy with mercury ranging from 24 to 33 degrees.

This year's 10th solar term, xiazhi, or Summer Solstice, fell today, marking the longest day of the year. The days will now become shorter and the nights longer.

Seasonal vegetables and fruits, such as jiaobai (wild rice shoots), watermelon, waxberries and lychees, are abundant at this time of year.

More showers and muggy days are expected in the city after the holiday, officials said.