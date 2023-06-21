City News Service, Foreign Talents in Shanghai sign cooperation deal

The two sides inked a strategic cooperation agreement to better serve expatriates, mainly high-end talent, business leaders and professionals, in Shanghai.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

City News Service and Foreign Talents in Shanghai signed a strategic cooperation agreement on Wednesday to better serve expatriates in Shanghai, especially high-end talents, experts, business leaders and professionals, through timely release of policies as well as guidance and support on government affairs and community living.

Offline salons with foreign professionals from different industries will be launched by the two parties to share resources and enhance communication, officials said.

City News Service (CNS) is a news and service platform supported by the Information Office of Shanghai Municipality and run by Shanghai Daily. It offers local information and life guide to help expats adjust to and navigate city life.

Foreign Talents in Shanghai is run by the Administrative Center of the Shanghai R&D Public Service Platforms, which provides services for foreigners working in Shanghai. So far, the center has issued work permits to more than 400,000 foreigners, including around 70,000 high-end talent.

"Shanghai is the city with the largest number of foreigners in China. How to better serve them and make Shanghai a more international city is an important task for CNS," said Ding Bo, vice director of Shanghai United Media Group, which owns Shanghai Daily.

"We want CNS to be built into a good assistant for foreigners in Shanghai. Since it was launched on November 8 last year, it has had over 244,000 website views and 52,000-plus registered WeChat followers."

CNS has access to 13 government affairs platforms, including the entry and exit administration bureau, the customs, and administration of foreign experts affairs for services like work permit, accommodation registration and physical examination for entry.

Six other commercial services covering eateries, traffic, house rent, employment and entertainment are on standby and will be put into use soon.

"The cooperation between CNS and Foreign Talents in Shanghai will further improve Shanghai's foreign service ability and make the city more foreigner-friendly," said Huang Hong, vice director of the Shanghai Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs.