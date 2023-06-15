﻿
News / Metro

Michelin China continues safe mobility campaigns

  2023-06-21
Michelin China launched its 2023 safe mobility campaign with the theme of "“Safe commuting, we act together" to ensure a safe and orderly commute.
Michelin China has initiated its 2023 safe mobility campaign with the theme of “Safe commuting, we act together.”

Michelin China has initiated its 2023 safe mobility campaign with the theme of “Safe commuting, we act together” to establish a union with partners to boost safe traffic, as well as encourage road users to follow traffic rules to ensure a safe and orderly commute.

Commuting is an important part of most people’s daily lives. Whether it is safe and smooth or not greatly influences people’s feelings and moods. Michelin China is located at the Linkong Economic Zone in Changning District. With the large number of business entities located there, there is a human flow of about 200,000 people each day, imposing strong pressure on the daily commute.

Under the guidance of the local government and police, Michelin China and other businesses in the zone jointly set up a safe traffic union to call for a better and safer commuting experience through the joint effort from companies, facilities and employees in the community.

A safe mobility campaign initiated by the Changning District government was launched on May 25 and Michelin China participated in the launch ceremony as the public welfare partner and made a proposal for the union.

Matthew Ye, president and chief executive of Michelin China, said the company has just released its new CSR strategy, which focuses on safety, environment and fairness. Safe mobility is an important part of that.

“Michelin China has been involved in safe mobility action for nearly 20 years. This year’s campaign will focus more on joint effort, including coordination with the police, deeper integration with the community, and the activation of staff intelligence and power. Through cooperation with multiple partners, we can further enhance public awareness on safe travel, improve their behavior and allow more people to enjoy a smooth outing.”

As an advocate of sustainable travel, Michelin has been devoted to improving the sustainable mobility of people and goods. Since 2004, Michelin China has carried out safe mobility campaigns targeting different groups, including children, university students, delivery staff, pedestrians and non-motor drivers, through innovative methods and content to create a more sustainable traffic environment.

The campaign is highly appreciated. Michelin China was named by the Traffic Police General Team of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau as a partner of Shanghai traffic civilization union in 2022 for its excellent performance and devotion to safe mobility and active coordination with traffic police.

In the future, Michelin will continue the safe mobility campaign and fulfil its commitment to improve global safe mobility and make efforts to realize the UN Global Plan on Safe Mobility, which seeks to reduce the injuries and deaths of road traffic accidents by 50 percent by 2030 in line with the Decade of Action on Safe Mobility 2021-2030.

Since entering China some 30 years ago, Michelin has stayed true to the theory of sustainable travel. In addition to being actively involved in public welfare, it also insists on developing innovative and safe technology in tire products and intelligent travel solutions, boosting safe road practice through its products and services.

With the rapid and intelligent development of the automobile industry, Michelin has been actively advocating the smart connection of tires through RFID, intelligent self-repairing and intelligent solution of wear to provide customers a smarter and wiser driving experience. The Michelin Group plans to achieve the intelligent connection of all its tire products in 2023.

﻿
﻿
Follow Us

