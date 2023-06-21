﻿
Agricultural talent and enterprises wanted in Chongming

An event held on Wednesday at Shanghai's Chongming District, aimed to attract greater agricultural talent and high-level enterprises in a bid to increase investment.
With abundant agricultural resources, innovative facilitation and policy support, Shanghai's Chongming District is expecting more agricultural talent and enterprises.

The district showcased about 20,000 mu of land in 104 plots during an event on Wednesday to attract investment. Among them were seven plots with an area exceeding 500 mu.

Nearly 40 high-quality enterprises signed strategic cooperation with the district at the event. They come from different areas, such as science and technology innovation, comprehensive development, integrated services, seed-source agriculture, agricultural equipment, digital agriculture, agricultural supply chain, rural revitalization, and other fields, which are all Chongming's targeting aspects.

Located at the month of Yangtze River, Chongming is a precious and irreplaceable ecological space in Shanghai, carrying 40 percent of the city's ecological resources and 50 percent of its ecological service functions.

It's also the birthplace of the Chinese hairy crab, with a long history of raising crabs.

A 2023 blue paper aimed at boosting the freshwater crab industry in Chongming was released at the event as well.

The island is also an important agricultural base in Shanghai, and is striving to create a better business environment for enterprises and entities.

Since 2018, it has successively introduced 14 measures, including building a scientific and technological innovation high-land for agriculture development, promoting industrial integration and development, as well as incentives in various aspects such as land use, logistics, finance, and talent protection, in recent years.

In the future, Chongming will establish a development fund for agricultural science and technology innovation with a total investment reaching 1 billion yuan (US$139 million), focusing on fields such as seed industry, agricultural machinery, and the modern breeding industry.

