Salary of technicians in Shanghai rose by 9.4% in 2022

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  14:42 UTC+8, 2023-06-22
Finance sector technicians earned 436,600 yuan per year in 2022, followed by manufacturing at 190,900, and transportation, warehousing and postal services at 187,800.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  14:42 UTC+8, 2023-06-22

The average annual income of technical talent in Shanghai rose by 9.4 percent to 162,200 yuan (US$22,592) in 2022 compared with the year before, according to a report released by the Shanghai Human Resources and Social Security Bureau on Wednesday.

The growth rate was the same as the previous year.

Senior technicians had the highest average annual pay among technical skills with 238,400 yuan, a 10.8 percent increase year on year and the highest in the previous five years.

The findings were based on a survey of over one million workers from the city's 3,781 companies.

Finance was the best-paid industry, with technicians earning an average of 436,600 yuan per year, followed by manufacturing (190,900 yuan) and transportation, warehousing, and postal services (187,800 yuan).

Shanghai has placed a greater emphasis on the role of technological expertise in its development.

Starting this year, the city has been specifically encouraging businesses to slant their salary distribution toward scientific and technological talent, high-skilled talent and front-line workers and establish larger wage increase rates for their technical staff.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
