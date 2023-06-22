﻿
News / Metro

Curtains down on Shanghai's first vocational skills competition

Shanghai's first comprehensive vocational skills competition concluded on Wednesday at the Shanghai Automobile Exhibition Center, after 1,122 contestants took part over two months.
Ti Gong

Prizes are awarded at the conclusion of Shanghai Skills 2023.

Shanghai's first comprehensive vocational skills competition concluded on Wednesday at the Shanghai Automobile Exhibition Center, after 1,122 contestants showed off their talents over the past two months.

The brand-new competition, named Shanghai Skills 2023, with its slogan "Skills Create a Better Future," featured 109 skill categories, ranging from traditional skills such as carpentry and floristry to new technical skills like Industry 4.0.

It also included all 63 skills which will feature at the 47th WorldSkills Competition taking place next year in Lyon, France.

In total, 131 competitors were awarded gold medals, 129 won silver and 96 bronze at the closing ceremony on Wednesday. Another 166 won medallions of excellence.

At the ceremony, the competition flag was handed from Jiading District to Qingpu, which will host Shanghai Skills 2025.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
