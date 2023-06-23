International students visit ancient town to celebrate Dragon Boat Festival
20:36 UTC+8, 2023-06-23 0
Making zongzi, enjoying pingtan and wearing hanfu, 42 students from 25 countries and regions experienced traditional Chinese culture in Zhujiajiao of Qingpu District.
International students from Shanghai universities were invited to Zhujiajiao water town in Qingpu District on Thursday to celebrate Dragon Boat Festival and experience traditional Chinese culture.
