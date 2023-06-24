﻿
Shanghai and Suzhou commute on right track

People in Shanghai and Suzhou can now commute by subway with the Metro Line 11 connection officially put into operation on Saturday.
Shanghai and Suzhou commute on right track
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A young passenger is proud to showcase a jigsaw puzzle resembling the Huaqiao Station that connects Shanghai and Suzhou with subway trains.

People in Shanghai and Suzhou can now commute by subway with the Metro Line 11 connection officially put into operation on Saturday.

It is another step for closer links to realize further integration of the Yangtze River Delta region.

Passengers can transfer at the Huaqiao Station, one terminal of Shanghai's Metro Line 11. At the other end, it reaches the landmark Shanghai Disney Resort.

Shanghai and Suzhou commute on right track
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People among the first batch of passengers take photos on the train to commemorate the moment.

The 41.27-kilometer Suzhou line has 28 stops between Weiting in Suzhou Industrial Park and Huaqiao in Kunshan, a county-level city near Shanghai.

Regular trains from Huaqiao to Weiting start at 5:40am and end at 10:30pm, while from Weiting to Huaqiao, trains run between 6am to 10:30pm.

Shanghai and Suzhou commute on right track
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Passengers transfer at the Huaqiao Station on Saturday to commute between Shanghai and Suzhou in neighboring Jiangsu Province.

People can change trains without going through turnstiles gate if they use official digital payment application developed by Shanghai and Suzhou Metro operators, namely, Metro大都会 and 苏e行. And there is a pathway for them.

Passengers paying with nationwide transport cards or buying tickets at the vending machine will have to go out of the turnstile gate and get into the platform again.

Tickets from Shanghai to the downtown of Suzhou cost up to 13 yuan (US$1.8), and the travel takes one hour at the most.

Shanghai and Suzhou commute on right track
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Passengers paying with nationwide transport cards or buying tickets at the vending machine will have to go out of the turnstile gate and get into the platform again.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
