﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai welcomes 6.72 mln tourists during Dragon Boat Festival

Xinhua
  22:04 UTC+8, 2023-06-24       0
Shanghai received 6.72 million tourist visits during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday that ended on Saturday.
Xinhua
  22:04 UTC+8, 2023-06-24       0

Shanghai received 6.72 million tourist visits during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday that ended on Saturday, said the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Most travelers preferred excursions or city tours due to the lingering rainy weather, and museums and galleries in Shanghai were popular destinations during the holiday.

Data from the administration shows that during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, 129 museums in Shanghai held 32 temporary exhibitions and received 292,000 visitor arrivals, an increase of 4.28 percent over the same period in 2019. Meanwhile, 66 art galleries in the city held 121 exhibitions, receiving 78,800 visits.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     