Police act to prevent deliverymen being caught up in drug deliveries

Drugs are often concealed in toothpaste, coffee and capsules, with deliverymen becoming accomplices in their transportation, either accidentally or deliberately, the city procuratorate said on Sunday.

Monday is International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. And on Sunday, at a conference, city and district-level procuratorates summarized related cases.

Wu Haiyun, procurator of the Shanghai People's Procuratorate, said that more than 200 express delivery-related cases have been handled since last year, accounting for 40 percent of all drug crime cases.



Among these cases, 58 percent are drug smuggling and 32 percent are inter-provincial transportation.

Because of the convenience of the express delivery industry, the speed of drug circulation has increased. It, together with the online illegal drug trade, makes case investigation more difficult, she said.



Yangpu District's procuratorate said it had handled many drug smuggling cases in recent years.

Some foreigners advertised new drugs, such as LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps and electronic cigarettes containing marijuana, on overseas social media platforms. The drugs were hidden in normal products, such as notebooks, and transferred through the international delivery service.



"Because of the crackdown on domestic drug crime in recent years, many drug addicts cannot buy drugs in China and have to seek the goods in other countries," said Gong Wenrong, official of Yangpu's procuratorate.

New drugs

The Pudong New Area's procuratorate also mentioned LSD stamps smuggled from other countries in its report. It said this kind of new drug is more destructive than traditional drugs such as opium and heroin.

People just need to stick the stamps to the skin and then the drug can be absorbed by the body. Several micrograms of LSD can cause hallucinations, schizophrenia and irreversible damage to the nervous system, it said.

Although only 10 percent of drug transportation is based on the intra-city express mail service among the express delivery-related cases, this has been the focus of regulatory departments.

Psychotropic drugs are controlled by the government because although they can treat illnesses under medical supervision, excessive use can have negative effects on the body, similar to traditional drugs. As a result, patients are given limited prescriptions.

However, some drug addicts have manipulated this system to gain a large number of psychotropic drugs. They pretended they had insomnia and gain prescriptions. Then they asked different people to run errands for them many times so the drugs can add up, procuratorates said.

In some cases, some deliverymen profiteered from this illegal deal intentionally, they said.

Based on a suggestion about express delivery supervision released by the Supreme People's Procuratorate in 2021, the city's procuratorates have communicated with other departments, including the public security authorities and market regulators, to enhance the crackdown of such crimes.

The procuratorates also asked the errand platforms to set sensitive word warnings, like the name of the drug, implement the real name system for users and delivery men and strengthen examination.

Changning District's procuratorate provides legal education courses for delivery men during their daily morning meetings.

A man, who once bought drugs for drug addicts intentionally and was given three years' probation, reported suspicious circumstances with his three colleaguesto the public security authorities and procuratorates, and helped the drug crime case investigation, it added.