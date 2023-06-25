Leading chest hospital begins construction on Pudong branch

Construction on Shanghai Chest Hospital's cardio-thoracic disease clinical medical center began in the Tangzhen area of the Pudong New Area on Sunday.

When completed, nearby residents and patients from the Yangtze River Delta region will have easier access to high-end professional health care.

The new hospital, which covers nearly 120,00 square meters, will have 600 beds with multiple functions of clinical diagnosis, treatment, research and personnel cultivation, said hospital officials.

Shanghai Chest Hospital is the nation's first city-level professional hospital for cardio-thoracic diseases which includes heart, lung, esophagus and trachea.

It has ranked top in chest tumor and cardiovascular disease diagnosis and treatment in China.

According to the hospital, it conducted about 15,000 lung nodule surgeries in 2020.

About 30.5 percent of patients are from Shanghai, 20.7 percent from Jiangsu Province, 18.6 percent from Zhejiang Province and 8 percent from Anhui Province. Which means nearly 80 percent of patients come from the Yangtze River Delta region.