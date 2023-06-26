﻿
News / Metro

Former secret 'red' site to reopen as revolutionary memorial

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:57 UTC+8, 2023-06-26       0
The two-floor building on Jiangning Road was used by the Communist Party of China as a secretariat to read and store classified documents from November 1927 through mid-1931.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:57 UTC+8, 2023-06-26       0
Former secret 'red' site to reopen as revolutionary memorial
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The former CPC Central Committee Secretariat will reopen as a memorial.

A former secret "red" site in Jing'an District will officially reopen to the public on July 1 as a revolutionary memorial after a major overhaul.

The two-floor shikumen building on Jiangning Road was used by the Communist Party of China as a secretariat to read and store classified documents from November 1927 through mid-1931.

It is hailed as the predecessor of today's General Office of the CPC Central Committee. Late leaders including Zhou Enlai and Deng Xiaoping frequently visited to review important documents and attend secret meetings.

In December 2017, the site was granted "under protection" status and, in June 2020, a major overhaul began to restore it to its original appearance of around a century ago.

Notably, the rooms where early Party members lived have been restored to their original layout.

The memorial covers 505 square meters of exhibition areas, featuring 78 photos and 21 items. Naked-eye 3D display technology is used to immerse visitors in the times when revolutionists risked their lives in clandestine activities.

Former secret 'red' site to reopen as revolutionary memorial
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Naked-eye 3D display technology is combined with exhibits.

If you go:

Address: No.10, Lane 673, Jiangning Rd, Jing'an District

Operation hours: 9am-4:30pm, Tuesdays to Sundays

Telephone: 021-31783920

Former secret 'red' site to reopen as revolutionary memorial
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Two youngsters present a performance to honor revolutionists.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     