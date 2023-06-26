Former secret 'red' site to reopen as revolutionary memorial

The two-floor building on Jiangning Road was used by the Communist Party of China as a secretariat to read and store classified documents from November 1927 through mid-1931.

A former secret "red" site in Jing'an District will officially reopen to the public on July 1 as a revolutionary memorial after a major overhaul.

The two-floor shikumen building on Jiangning Road was used by the Communist Party of China as a secretariat to read and store classified documents from November 1927 through mid-1931.

It is hailed as the predecessor of today's General Office of the CPC Central Committee. Late leaders including Zhou Enlai and Deng Xiaoping frequently visited to review important documents and attend secret meetings.

In December 2017, the site was granted "under protection" status and, in June 2020, a major overhaul began to restore it to its original appearance of around a century ago.

Notably, the rooms where early Party members lived have been restored to their original layout.

The memorial covers 505 square meters of exhibition areas, featuring 78 photos and 21 items. Naked-eye 3D display technology is used to immerse visitors in the times when revolutionists risked their lives in clandestine activities.

If you go:

Address: No.10, Lane 673, Jiangning Rd, Jing'an District



Operation hours: 9am-4:30pm, Tuesdays to Sundays

Telephone: 021-31783920